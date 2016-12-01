Jennifer Lawrence Rocks Some Serious Hair Extensions at ‘Passengers’ Premiere

The last time we saw Jennifer Lawrence, she had a short, sleek bob. But at the premiere of her new film Passengers in Spain last night, she was rocking an altogether different look. To be specific, she’d sprouted about a foot of hair, thanks to some very convincing blonde extensions. And thus Lawrence joined the hair extension club, whose 2016 founding members include Jennifer Lopez and Kate Hudson, who have both gone with insanely long hairstyles on the red carpet of late.

Joining costar Chris Pratt on the red carpet at the Villa Magna Hotel in Madrid, Lawrence went with a white skirt suit (white suits are all the rage right now, thanks to Hillary Clinton), black top, and black velvet platforms printed with flowers and fastened at the ankle with a rhinestone clip. And then there was that hair.

This isn’t the first time Lawrence has given extensions a spin, but it is the first time she let her long locks flow free. The night before, at the Paris premiere, Lawrence sported faux long hair too, but it was tied back in a ponytail. And she even showed off a low updo at the British Academy Britannia Awards in Beverly Hills a month ago, but these were just baby steps. Clearly, she was gearing up to unleash this new look last night.

In Paris:

Last month at the Britannia Awards:

The most fascinating thing about this new hair extension trend is that it is so far from the Britney Spears–style extensions we saw back in the day. These faux manes are seamless—it’s impossible to tell just where Lawrence’s real hair ends and where the extensions begin. Just a note, though: If you’re inspired to try this out at home with clip-ins, we can’t guarantee the same results.