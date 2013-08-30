StyleCaster
News: Jennifer Lopez Launches Her Twentieth (!) Fragrance; Nicole Richie Steps Out Without Makeup

News: Jennifer Lopez Launches Her Twentieth (!) Fragrance; Nicole Richie Steps Out Without Makeup

Wendy Rodewald
by
Jennifer Lopez
Photo: Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez is launching her twentieth — yes, twentieth! — fragrance this fall. JLove will debut at Kohl’s stores in October. — via WWD

Nicole Richie showed up for an event yesterday wearing almost zero makeup. — via PopSugar Beauty

Did you know that 79 percent of mascara tubes are riddled with staph bacteria? These beauty statistics are a must-read. — via Beauty High

Every woman should know how to use these five beauty products. — via SheFinds

Victoria’s Secret Angel Behati Prinsloo isn’t the only one to pose in her undies. The model posted a racy photo on Instagram of fiancé Adam Levine in his underwear. — via StyleCaster

