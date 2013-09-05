StyleCaster
News: Jennifer Lawrence Looks Fresh-Faced for Dior; Kim Kardashian’s Colorist on Her Blonde Makeover

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence in her new ads for Dior.

Sometimes more is less when it comes to makeup. Jennifer Lawrence looks fresh-faced in her new ads for Dior. — via Huffington Post

Kim Kardashian‘s hair colorist says the new mom “has been wanting to go blonde for quite some time.” – via Beauty High

Fashion Week begins in New York today! Here are 20 top models to follow on Instagram for a behind-the-scenes view of the shows. — via StyleCaster

Stila is launching a Dancing With The Stars limited-edition makeup collection. — via SheFinds

Just in time for this busy back-to-work/back-to-school week: how to look less tired in under two minutes. — via PopSugar Beauty

 

