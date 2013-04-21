Jennifer Lawrence Chops Off Her Hair, Debuts Trendy Lob

As if the lob hasn’t already caught the hair world by storm, Jennifer Lawrence just debuted her latest hairstyle, jumping onto the “chop” bandwagon. Her hairstylist, Mark Townsend, known for working with some of the most famous starlets such as the Olsens, Lawrence, Lea Michele and many others, posted a photo of Lawrence on his Instagram with the quote, “New haircut for the fearless Jennifer Lawrence!!”

Lawrence also had newly dyed blonde hair (her hair had previously been a darker brown hue during filming for “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire”), but this natural blonde shade paired with her new choppy lob is definitely a fresh, fearless cut for spring. Lawrence’s new cut made it’s appearance at the GLAAD Media Awards tonight.

What do you think of her new look? Do you think the “chop” is here to stay?

Image via Twitter

