Jennifer Lawrence’s Hunger Games Makeover

We’ve got a bit of an obsession with the young adult novel The Hunger Games. As fans of the series, we’re very protective of the characters, so when we heard that 20-year-old Jennifer Lawrence had been tapped to play Katniss, the 16-year-old warrior heroine, we were outraged. With her statuesque figure and blonde bombshell hairstyle, Lawrence looked absolutely nothing like the lanky, olive-skinned, brunette teenager described in the books.

Well, looks like we’re going to have to eat our words. Yesterday Entertainment Weekly released the first pictures of Jennifer as Katniss and we’ve got to say, she is owning her new look. From her newly dyed locks to her golden skin, Lawrence is every bit what we expect out of the tough-as-nails Katniss. We love the brunette color on Jennifer–it’s much more flattering than her run-of-the-mill Hollywood blonde hue–but think they might have gone a bit too crazy with the bronzer. We know Lawrence is naturally pale, but it looks like she got dipped in a vat of Mystic Tan and left overnight.

In her interview with EW, Lawrence, who was nominated for an Oscar for her role in the indie drama Winter’s Bone, says she told director Gary Ross about the toll the awards show circuit had taken on her. “I just kind of opened up and said, ‘I feel like a rag doll. I have hair and makeup people coming to my house every day and putting me in new, uncomfortable, weird dresses and expensive shoes, and I just shut down and raise my arms up for them to get the dress on, and pout my lips when they need to put the lipstick on.’ And we both started laughing because that’s exactly what it’s like for Katniss in the Capitol. She was a girl who’s all of a sudden being introduced to fame. I know what that feels like to have all this flurry around you and feel like, ‘Oh, no, I don’t belong here.’”

We’re excited to see the rest of the cast’s makeovers, especially Josh Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth, who play Katniss’ love interests. What do you think of Jennifer as Katniss?



