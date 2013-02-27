StyleCaster
News: Jennifer Lawrence Gets A Post-Oscars Makeover; L’Oréal Paris Scouts Its Next Face On Facebook

Wendy Rodewald
Jennifer Lawrence at the Oscars

Hope you weren’t too in love with Jennifer Lawrence’s blonde hair.
Photo: Getty Images

Makeover alert: On the heels of her Best Actress Oscar win, Jennifer Lawrence is heading to back to work — and back to her Hunger Games character’s dark hair. — via The Huffington Post

Why let Lea Michele have all the fun? L’Oréal Paris is searching for its newest spokesperson — on Facebook. Time to start practicing your “Because I’m worth it” face. — via L’Oréal Paris on Facebook

Ruffian‘s runway shows have been upping Fashion Week’s nail art ante for multiple seasons. Now the label’s designers are partnering with beauty subscription service Birchbox to launch their first polish collection. — via Beauty High

A makeup artist advises, “Never go full-Kardashian” plus more tips for translating red carpet beauty looks to real life. — via The Cut

