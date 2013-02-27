News: Jennifer Lawrence Gets A Post-Oscars Makeover; L’Oréal Paris Scouts Its Next Face On Facebook

Makeover alert: On the heels of her Best Actress Oscar win, Jennifer Lawrence is heading to back to work — and back to her Hunger Games character’s dark hair. — via The Huffington Post

—

Why let Lea Michele have all the fun? L’Oréal Paris is searching for its newest spokesperson — on Facebook. Time to start practicing your “Because I’m worth it” face. — via L’Oréal Paris on Facebook

—

Ruffian‘s runway shows have been upping Fashion Week’s nail art ante for multiple seasons. Now the label’s designers are partnering with beauty subscription service Birchbox to launch their first polish collection. — via Beauty High

—

A makeup artist advises, “Never go full-Kardashian” plus more tips for translating red carpet beauty looks to real life. — via The Cut