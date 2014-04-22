Beauty Buzz: J.Law’s Pixie Has Grown Into a Bob, Get the Best Braids of Your Life, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Jennifer Lawrence’s pixie cut is finally growing into a bob, and it’s shaggy and adorable. [People StyleWatch]

2. Looking for some new great drugstore beauty buys? Here are 10 new ones to love. [Daily Makeover]

3. Never sure which eye shadow colors you should be buying? These are 5 shadow colors everyone should own. [Byrdie]

4. Learn how to get the best braids of your life with these 5 tips from celeb stylist Lou Teasdale. [Teen Vogue]

5. Do you have a hard time defining your cupid’s bow just right? This lip trick just might help. [The Beauty Department]