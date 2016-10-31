Jennifer Lawrence Debuts New Dark-Blonde Hair to Close Out 2016

Somehow, Jennifer Lawrence looks good in just about every single hairstyle and hair color that exists. Sure, we haven’t exactly tested this wild overstatement, but name one other person who can make grade-school Katniss braids look sophisticated while also being able to make a white-blonde lob look playful? Precisely. So when we heard that Jennifer Lawrence dyed her hair, we knew without even seeing pics that she’d look freaking phenomenal. And yes, we were correct.

This weekend, J. Law attended the AMD British Academy Britannia Awards in Beverly Hills, showcasing a very bronzed complexion, a pale peach gown, and, most importantly, a new muted, dirty blonde hair color. The style itself was reminiscent of old-school Lawrence, who wore her hair in a perpetual loose, messy bun for the better part of 2012 to 2013, though the main difference on this red carpet was her darker roots and face-framing white-blonde pieces.

Of course, we’re skeptics by nature, and we realize that Lawrence’s “new” hair might not be a dye job at all, but the result of her platinum-blonde hair simply growing out and fading. Because she is a human. Or, it’s quite possible that some hair wizard just gave the actress a few strategically placed highlights to disguise the grow-out phase of blonde hair, rather than dyeing it a completely darker color.

Regardless of what she did or didn’t do, though, we’re still in love with Lawrence’s hair, and incredibly envious of the “this old thing?” messiness of the style itself—something we’ve tried (and failed) to emulate a billion times before. Our usual end result is a fuzzy hot mess, rather than the cascading twisting bun that Lawrence is rocking in this photo. One day, we’ll get at your level, J. Law. One day.