Jennifer Lawrence Got White Bangs and Looks Unrecognizable

No, you’re not imagining it—pretty much every celebrity has cut her hair in the last week. First came Selena Gomez and her jaw-length, textured bob; then Cara Delevingne, who straight-up shaved her head bald; and then Bella Hadid chopped off her hair into an insanely short, angled bob. And just when you thought all of the celebs in celebland were done with the transformations, Jennifer Lawrence came out of hiding with a new haircut of thick, white-blonde bangs, and we seriously almost didn’t recognize her.

JLaw, who has been hanging out in Vienna while filming her upcoming movie “Red Sparrow,” was photographed outside, bundled up in a black pea coat, gray tights, and heeled boots, with a new, platinum-blonde bob featuring thick, blunt bangs. And she looks so shockingly different that if you didn’t know you were staring at Jennifer Lawrence, you probably wouldn’t notice that you were staring at Jennifer Lawrence.

Of course, we’re about 100-percent positive that her new haircut was for her film, in which she plays a prima ballerina who turns into a Russian spy at the height of the Cold War before falling in love with Joel Edgerton. Sadly, the trailer hasn’t officially been released yet, though we’re kind of dying to see it, because that entire description just sounds confusingly fascinating. Still, we at least know that Lawrence will probably have a really excellent haircut (or maybe it’s a wig? The jury is still out on that one) to stare at while she does Russian spy things for two hours. And that’s all that’s important, right?