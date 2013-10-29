Beauty Buzz: Jennifer Hudson’s Pixie Cut, Easy Halloween Makeup Ideas, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Jennifer Hudson got a pixie cut! Do you love her new hairstyle or do you wish she had kept it long? [Daily Makeover]

2. This Halloween makeup idea is so simple and looks so amazing. [The Beauty Department]

3. Camilla Belle stepped on the red carpet with a haircut that looks like a wig. What’s your take? [Glamour]

4. Five makeup artist tips for ladies with dry skin. [Makeup.com]

5. Your nails need this Frankenstein manicure for Halloween. [Lauren Conrad]

Image via Gillbert Carrasquillo/Film Magic