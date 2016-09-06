Jen Garner Hits Film Festival Makeup-Free, Looks Gorgeous

Summer ’16 has been all about celebrities going makeup-free on the red carpet, at award shows, on Instagram—pretty much anywhere they damn well please. And we’re here to applaud them all. The makeup-free movement really kicked off in earnest when queen Alicia Keys penned an essay in May about eschewing makeup for Lenny, and we’ve been seeing more and more celebs shun makeup in public ever since.

So it should come as no surprise that Jennifer Garner just hit not just one, but two events to promote her new film Wakefield at the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado without any makeup on—and it should come as even less of a surprise that she looked gorgeous. For some reason, women wearing no makeup in public seems hugely revolutionary, which is unfortunate, but makes sense—like it or not, maquillage has become the standard for many women for many years. And while there’s nothing wrong with wearing some concealer or slapping on some foundation or going with a full-on smoky eye—whatever makes you feel best—you shouldn’t feel like you have to wear it.

As Nicole Richie put it last week, “I stay away from makeup, because it clogs my skin,” she told People. “I feel the most like myself when I don’t have any on, and so that’s the road that I go down.” But she doesn’t hate on those who do choose wear makeup. “I wouldn’t say that I’m against it, because I know people that really get joy and feel the most like themselves when they put on makeup,” she said.

Sadly, some people on the internet have had some super nasty things to tweet about Keys’ makeup-free stance, which is insane, but—such is life. Our current favorite rant on this subject comes from none other than Keys’ husband, Swizz Beatz, who set haters straight on Instagram last week. “Y’all gotta think about it—this is deep—somebody’s sitting home mad because somebody didn’t wear makeup on their face,” he said. “Not your face, but they didn’t put makeup on their face, because they just didn’t feel like wearing makeup. … But you mad because that person didn’t put on makeup to please you? What type of shit is this?”

Preach.