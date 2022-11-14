We’re Drooling Over Jennifer Garner’s New Bronde Bob

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Jennifer Garner is a classic beauty. She keeps it simple by not changing up her long, brunette hair very often. (This isn’t Alias, after all.) That’s why we were shocked to see Garner hit up a red carpet event with a bronde bob, blonde highlights on her brown hair and the shortest style we’ve seen on her in forever. It’s not a drastic change — not like other stars — but it’s a new look for Garner and one that feels fresh and modern.

Garner’s longtime hairstylist Adir Abergel is responsible for the chop and the wavy texture. “Short hair, don’t care!” Garner wrote on Instagram, along with a video showing how Abergel taught her to style her new cut. The video is sponsored by Virtue Labs, a haircare brand Abergel loves. (FWIW, we do, too!) He uses the healthy hair products on Kristen Stewart and Anne Hathaway, too.

“I have short hair! Which means, a new way to do my short hair,” Garner says. She first uses Virtue 6-in-1 Vitamin E Hair Smoothing Styler ($34 at Sephora) because it “brings out the natural texture” of her hair and protects it from heat damage. Then, she uses a blow dryer with a diffuser to style her hair. Next comes the brand’s Create Hair Texturizing Spray ($38 at Sephora) to “add some lift and volume” and “smell good.”

Finally, she finishes with Hydrating & Heat Protectant Healing Hair Oil ($44 at Sephora). “It won’t get rid of your curls and texture,” she says. “It’ll bring them up and happy.” She adds that all the products contain what Virtue calls Alpha Keratin 60ku, a healing protein that helps repair damaged hair while you style. The results? Seriously gorgeous. Save this page to take to your next salon appointment.