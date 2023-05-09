Jennifer Garner Looks So Different With a Blonde Bob

Jennifer Garner’s ability to effortlessly switch between classic updos, cascading waves and chic bobs is a testament to her versatile style. Whether she’s rocking a sleek and polished look at a high-profile event or opting for a more relaxed and natural vibe during her downtime, her hair is always on point. What she doesn’t change very often is the color, which is why we were so surprised to see a blonde Garner on May’s digital cover of Allure. She looks hotter than ever in the warm, almost rosy-blonde shade in a length shorter than we’ve seen from the star in the past.

Now, just because Garner usually sticks to her natural brown hair and pretty, classic styles for the red carpet, doesn’t mean we haven’t seen her have some fun with her hair. From her breakout role in the hit TV series Alias to her captivating performances in films such as “13 Going on 30” and “Dallas Buyers Club,” Garner’s hair has consistently been a key element in defining her on-screen presence. And she slays every single look.

On Instagram, Garner thanked her longtime hairstylist Adir Abergel. “It was so fun to create & play with you, Adir. You are a wonder; I’m proud of you,” she wrote. Abergel also posted a video of all Garner’s many looks from the Allure shoot. “Wigs can transform the way you feel and look within minutes,” he wrote. Garner looks incredible in every single hairstyle, each really different from her usual looks. There’s a bright blonde bowl cut that’s especially killer, as well as long, sleek, straight strands that feel ’90s in the best way possible. What can’t she pull off?

Head over to Allure to see the rest and read her interview.