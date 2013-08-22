News: See Jennifer Garner’s New Bangs; How to Get a Job the Beauty Industry

Jennifer Garner has been spotted on the set of an upcoming film with brand new bangs. — via Huffington Post

Learn how to break into the beauty industry with this career advice from hair stylist Ted Gibson, makeup artist Tina Turnbow and more pros. — via Beauty High



Jennifer Love Hewitt showed off her growing baby bump and a new, darker brown ‘do with bangs last night. — via E! News

Did you know these 10 celebrities have all had nose jobs? — via SheFinds

Blake Lively swears by these beauty finds, including the shampoo responsible for her gorgeous hair. — via PopSugar Beauty