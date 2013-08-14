Jewelry Designer Jennifer Fisher Dishes On Her Summer Weekend Style

I know we’ve all noticed some moments of fall weather poking through our beloved summer days lately, but the summer isn’t over yet! There are still a few weeks left to enjoy the sun and we want to make the most of those final weekends of bliss. Hoping to finish off the season in style, and maybe pick up a few style and beauty tips along the way, we asked jewelry designer Jennifer Fisher how she stays effortlessly chic, just like her jewelry line, when the temperature rises.

Beauty High: How would you describe your signature summer weekend look, both fashion-wise and beauty-wise?

Jennifer Fisher: During the summer and the swamp heat of NYC I tend to scale down my look daily (Nothing worse than sweat under an arm full of jewelry ew…) Light cleavage chains and bangles are my go to with short and long sundresses or my fave…mens shorts…(yes my office staff loves to comment on those days)!

For beauty I keep all makeup very light and regularly have my lash extensions done. It’s the best way to “fake-up”

Regardless of your weekend destination, what are 3 beauty products you’ll never leave home without?

I never leave home without my Clarisonic Aria, SK-II Toner and Tata Harper regenerating oil. It’s my 2x daily routine.

What’s the last thing you bought that you’re psyched to debut this summer?



I am a HUGE Mikoh fan for swimwear and cover-ups. I lived in the white version on my last trip to Anguilla over Memorial weekend.

Be honest: What type of packer are you? Do you toss everything in a bag at the last minute, or are you meticulous about selecting items, folding, etc? Also, do you tend to over-pack or under-pack for a weekend away?

I am a meticulous organizer and ‘pack ahead’ girl…I plan a week before and start to hang things out to organize. I always include an extra night option and shoe option for weather. The worst feeling is having an event to attend and having to rush shop while on vacation. Or worse be over or under dressed.

Beauty or fashion-wise: What’s one move should girls ditch from our typical weekday routines during summer weekends and why?

I say get a Keratin treatment on your hair and ditch the heat tools…life changing. I always have flats under my desk and I recommend doing the same. Nothing worse than swollen blistery feet in the humidity.

What’s your absolute favorite thing about summer weekends?

Dusk. Anywhere. And a glass of Rosé in hand.

