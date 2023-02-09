Jennifer Coolidge Stars in E.L.F.’s Iconic Super Bowl Commercial & It’s a Must-Watch

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I’m from Philadelphia so I’ll need to hide my face when I go visit family, but I have to admit my truth: I don’t care anything about the Super Bowl. I’m not a football fan. I’m just happy for whoever wins, you know? But I do love whatever music Rihanna will bless us with during Halftime, as well as the really fun commercials you can find online before and after the game. (Because I’ll never catch them during.) It’s not even Friday, and one of the most highly anticipated brands, E.l.f., dropped a teaser for its commercial. And it stars Jennifer Coolidge. Are you dying? I’m dying.

This is E.l.f’s first-ever television commercial at the Big Game, and the brand didn’t go small. It was brought to life by award-winning writer, actor, producer and director, Mike White, yes, of HBO’s The White Lotus fame. (Seeing the Jennifer Coolidge connection now?) The star product of the commercial is the Power Grip Primer ($10 at Ulta Beauty), a TikTok favorite for its ability to grip makeup and make it last all day.

In the teaser, Coolidge realizes how “dewy, glowy and baby dolphin-like her skin looks” after trying the primer she received in a gift box from the brand. There’s more to come in terms of stickiness you’ll see when the commercial airs in the second quarter. (Don’t ask me when that is.)

After you watch the commercial on Sunday, you’ll be able to shop a new beauty set from E.l.f.: The Dolphin Face Bundle ($33 at E.l.f. Cosmetics.) It includes Power Grip Primer, Halo Glow Liquid Filter and O Face Satin Lipstick. The Halo Glow Liquid Filter was sold out forever so this is a good time to try the glowy makeup prep.

I might not know about football but I know about good beauty products. Go team!