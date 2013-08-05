StyleCaster
News: Jennifer Aniston Goes Without Makeup; Zooey Deschanel Covers Marie Claire

Wendy Rodewald
by
Jennifer Aniston poses without makeup with hair stylist Chris McMillan

Jennifer Aniston poses without makeup with hair stylist Chris McMillan.

Jennifer Aniston‘s hair stylist Chris McMillan posted a photo of himself with the 44-year-old star, who’s not wearing a stitch of makeup but still manages to look gorgeous. — via StyleCaster

Zooey Deschanel and her famous bangs are on the cover of Marie Claire‘s September issue. — via Marie Claire

Who knew Julia Roberts had a tattoo? Here are 10 more celebrities who you wouldn’t expect to be inked, but are. — via SheFinds

Try these genius split end fixes to heal your summer hair damage. — via Beauty High

Watch and learn how to get Rachel Bilson‘s boho braided hairstyle in two minutes flat. — via PopSugar Beauty

