Beauty Buzz: Jennifer Aniston Talks Beauty Must-Haves, Naomi Campbell Walks Versace Show, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Mousse has been making a comeback lately – here are 10 products that won’t make your hair all crunchy and hard. [Racked]

2. Jennifer Aniston talked to her makeup artist about that time she ate McDonalds (and why she never will again), her loyalty to Aveeno, and all of her other beauty must-haves. [The Cut]

3. There are a ton of monthly beauty subscription services out there, but the latest one, From the Lab, has caught our eye. This one offers a sampling of products before they even hit shelves – so you’ll be the one testing out the products and in-the-know before (and if) they even become available to the consumers. [Fashionista]

4. NARS’ Fall 2013 color collection has already made it’s way onto the interwebs, and the vivid hues are making us giddy for the cooler temps already. [Daily Makeover]

5. Naomi Campbell made an appearance on the Versace haute couture runways in Paris, with minimal hair and makeup (but looking flawless, as usual). [Popsugar Beauty]

Image via Imaxtree