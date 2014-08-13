News: Jennifer Aniston’s New Perfume; Shark Week Nail Art

Jennifer Aniston‘s first eponymous fragrance was surprisingly successful, so it comes as no surprise that the actress is releasing a follow-up, called J by Jennifer Aniston. [POPSUGAR Beauty]

Because having blue hair just wasn’t enough, Kylie Jenner shaved the back of her head in celebration of her 17th birthday. Doesn’t she know how annoying those things are to grow out? [Beauty High]

Pay homage to Discovery Channel’s beloved Shark Week programming with some shark-inspired nail art. [Bustle]

Blink and you’ll miss it: Lea Michele is showing off a subtly lighter hair color and a set of bangs. [Us]