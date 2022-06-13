Jennifer Aniston Showed Off Her Natural Waves With a Pretty Summer Chop

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

To say Jennifer Aniston doesn’t mix it up when it comes to her hair would be an understatement. She knows what works for her and sticks to it. That’s bronde hair — the perfect mix of blonde and brunette shades — in a mid-length style. So, when we saw Aniston’s natural hair texture, we were shocked. Her waves are gorgeous, especially with a bit of a shorter length and some face-framing layers.

We spotted the photo of Aniston’s new hair on her longtime hairstylist Chris McMillan’s Instagram. “Nothing better than a fresh summer cut✂️for @jenniferaniston. Jen leans into her natural texture by using her @lolavie glossing detangler (a little goes a long way),” he wrote on Instagram. “A good haircut should do the work so you can just wash and wear your hair natural for the summer.” It’s possible Aniston is shooting a campaign for her LolaVie haircare line or maybe just promo for upcoming acting projects. Because she looks even more glam than usual.

Beverly Hills colorist Cody Smith is responsible for the pretty blend of hues. (Smith also does Brie Larson‘s multi-dimensional blonde.) Makeup artist Angela Levin did Aniston’s glam, her usual bronzy glow and natural-looking makeup. The entire effect makes her ready for the red carpet but still laid back and very Jennifer Aniston in that California girl way.

We’re seeing folks everywhere — especially on TikTok — embracing their natural hair texture. In fact, many who thought their hair was totally straight realized it actually has a lot more curl in it. When you hydrate and take care of your strands, your natural hair texture can shine. We wouldn’t be surprised if Aniston came out with a leave-in curl cream or air dry cream for her LolaVie haircare line.

For now, you can grab the one McMillan used on his client: Glossing Detanger.