Jennifer Aniston Named New Face of Aveeno Skin Care

Jennifer Aniston has made beauty her top priority lately, signing on with Living Proof and now confirming a deal as the new face of Aveeno skin care. The actress is well-known for her glowing skin, and Stephen Huvane, Aniston’s rep confirmed exclusively to E! News that the collaboration is a go. “We can confirm that Jennifer Aniston will be partnering with Aveeno for skin care. You can expect to see the results of this collaboration later this year,” said Huvane.

We had begun to hear rumors of the deal earlier last year but apparently Aniston’s work with the brand is first beginning. She will be Aveeno’s most famous spokesperson yet, who has worked with All My Children actress Daniella van Grass in the past. Lately Aniston has been busy with brand projects like this one, most notably SmartWater and her own fragrance, but the Friends star has made plenty of time for her fiance Justin Theroux.

We’re hoping we’ll be seeing plenty of gorgeous photo and video campaigns of Aniston in the near future for the skin care line.

[E News]