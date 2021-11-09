Jennifer Aniston & Meghan Markle’s Favorite Skincare Brand Has A Shockingly Good Promo Deal Going On RN

Scroll To See More Images

What do Meghan Markle, Jennifer Aniston, Drew Barrymore, and Kyle Richards all have in common? These A-listers love the Japanese beauty brand, Tatcha. From the Luminous Dewy Skin Mist to the Kissu Lip Mask, you’re likely no stranger to Tatcha’s iconic makeup and skincare products.

They’re beloved for good reason, thanks to their carefully-crafted, scientist-backed formulas that merge traditional Japanese botanicals with clinical ingredients.

We could go on and on about the products’ skin-benefitting ingredient lists, but we’re here to let you know that for this year’s Single’s Day, Tatcha will include a free gift with your purchase. The catch is that you must spend at least $125, but that shouldn’t be hard considering it’s Tatcha we’re talking about. Plus, the reward is beyond worth it. Just make sure to load up your cart now, as this promotion only runs through November 11.

The gift with purchase is the Golden Glow Duo, which has a value of $63. This money-saving set includes the Gold Camellia Beauty Oil and Camellia Gold Spun Lip Balm, both top-notch and celeb-adored Tatcha products.

You can find Olivia Culpo applying the lip balm in her Beauty Secrets YouTube video with Vogue. And Ali Wong told Into The Gloss all about her constant use of the same lip product. “Look how fancy it is! It has gold flakes. It makes me feel like Marie Antoinette, wealthy-ass lip balm. I wear that during the day and at night,” she revealed.

The bottom line is that you don’t want to wait another week, month, or year to treat yourself to a big Tatcha haul. This time around, the splurge will definitely be worthwhile, since you’ll get the beauty oil and lip balm duo as your gift with purchase.

We’ve rounded up six of Tatcha’s cult- and celeb-favorites that you can shop right now in order to get your complimentary gift with purchase.

The Kissu Lip Mask

If you want Jennifer Aniston’s plump pout, try a swipe of this rich lip mask. It’s a leave-on treatment with a bouncy jelly texture that’s packed with soothing Japanese peach extract. Not to mention, there’s a limited-edition shade that has the most beautiful color and packaging.

The Rice Polish

This foaming enzyme powder is Meghan Markle-approved thanks to its nourishing Japanese rice bran and silk protein that transforms into a creamy foam. The exfoliator leaves your skin squeaky clean and smooth.

Luminous Dewy Skin Mist

Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards keep this skin mist on hand because it’s a fast-absorbing spray-on moisturizer that gives your complexion the perfect amount of dewiness and glow.

The Water Cream

You might have spotted this blue jar in Debby Ryan’s Beauty Secrets video with Vogue. She applies the moisturizer with her fingertips to melt the product and let it really sink into her skin.

The Rice Wash

Ally Maki and Adria Arjona are huge fans of the The Rice Wash that’s infused with Japanese rice powder. Your skin will feel moisturized and look radiant after using this soft cream cleanser.

The Silk Powder

Our beauty writer can’t sing enough praises for The Silk Powder. She tested the makeup product and found her skin to appear smooth and radiant, rather than cakey. And isn’t that what we all want from a setting powder?