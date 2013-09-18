News: The One Beauty Look Jennifer Aniston Won’t Wear; Hilary Duff’s Hair Color Makeover

Jennifer Aniston says she would never wear a red lip: “Super-bleached blondes—like Gwen Stefani—can get away with it, but it’s tough to pull off with my color.” [Redbook]

Hilary Duff is done with ombré. The star tweeted photos of her new all-over blonde hair yesterday. [People StyleWatch]

Are you ready for this? The mullet — AKA the hairstyle that’s business in the front, party in the back — is totally in right now. [Fashionista]

It’s an optical illusion: these tricks make your face look slimmer. [Makeup.com]

Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale is embracing her bold brows. “I went through a cycle with horrible shapes and sizes, but now I feel like my brows make me a little different.” [Beauty High]