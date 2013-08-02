Jennifer Aniston’s Natural Makeup: Get Her We’re The Millers Premiere Look

Nobody does natural makeup quite like Jennifer Aniston. True to form, Jen showed up at last night’s premiere of her new film, We’re The Millers, sporting her signature fresh, flawless face. Her secret? Angela Levin, the Chanel celebrity makeup artist who’s been behind the actress’s most gorgeous looks. Here’s how Levin prepped Jen for the red carpet — we’ll be taking notes.

Skin

“I started by prepping the skin with Aveeno Positively Radiant Daily Moisturizer [$16.99, aveeno.com]. I used my fingers to massage the cream into the skin, face and neck. I wanted an oil-free cream that hydrates and is lightweight; this moisturizer is a perfect choice! I then dabbed Aveeno Smart Essentials Anti Fatigue Eye Treatment [$11.99] under the eyes using my fingers.”

Foundation

“My next step was a primer to maintain longevity of the makeup. I used Youngblood Mineral Primer [$41, ybskin.com] with a sponge. For foundation, I applied Face Stockholm Picture Perfect Foundation [$48, blush.com] in “O” and “J“ with a Chanel Foundation Brush #6 [$45, nordstrom.com], blending the foundation into the skin using a circular motion. Jen already has a gorgeous complexion, so a small amount was all that was needed for the cameras.”

Blush

“With a small round brush I applied Chanel Le Blush Crème in Revelation [$38, chanel.com]. It’s the perfect sun-kissed color! I then used a translucent powder to set the cream blush. With Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Sheer Colour SPF 15 in No. 40 [$57.50] I bronzed the forehead, cheeks, chin and nose giving that bronzed look we all love so much! I love this new product from Chanel, because it’s matte and transparent, letting the skin come through, and the brush it comes with is truly a great one!”

Eye Shadow

“I primed the eye area from lid to eye brow with Edward Bess Illuminating Eye Shadow Base [$30, sephora.com], and for the eye shadow look I used all shades from the Chanel Quadra Eye Shadow in Spices [$59]. The lightest color was applied under the brow to create a lift, with the gold color on the lid and under lower lashes to brighten up the eyes. Next, the dark mauve shade was used in the crease in a half moon shape where the darkest area is placed in the center above the eyeball. This helps to give a round, open look to the eyes. Lastly, with Chanel Illusion D‘Ombre Long Wear Luminous Eye Shadow in Ebloui [$36], I framed her eyes using it as an eye liner between the upper and lower lashes.”

Mascara

“Now that I completed all the creams and powders, I focused on the lashes and applied three layers of Chanel Inimitable Intense Mascara in Noir [$30].”

Lips

“After lining the lips, I finished the look with Chanel Rouge Allure Extrait De Gloss in Insouciance [$32].”

