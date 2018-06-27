The $5 Product Jennifer Aniston’s Makeup Artist Uses to Keep Lipstick in Place

Have you ever looked in a mirror three hours after applying your lipstick to see it has smudged, budged, and completely faded? Yeah, we’ve all (sadly) been there. Swiping on a liquid matte lip deters that fate for a while, but it can leave lips feeling dry and cracked. So, instead of tossing all your cream-based lipsticks, take a tip from Jillian Dempsey, who has saved celebrities like Jennifer Aniston and Emilia Clarke’s pouts.

The makeup artist recently revealed on Instagram that she uses blotting papers (or rice papers) to “blot excess cream lipstick, to mattify the color and create a stain look.” The product is usually used for seeping up excess oil on your face, so it makes sense that it does the same for your lips, too.

The biggest bonus is that you won’t transfer as much of the color as you would if you used a tissue or other cotton-based product. It’s basically a win-win situation; long lasting smudge-proof lips, high pigmentation, and moisture.

If you have oily skin, these sheets might already be in your arsenal, but if not, you can snag 100 of Dempsey’s preferred DHC Blotting Papers for $5. Pucker up: you’re about to hit celebrity lip status.