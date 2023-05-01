Jennifer Aniston’s Haircare Brand, LolaVie, Is the Secret to Her Silky, Shiny Strands

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

With all the celebrity beauty brands on the market, it can be hard to sift through the really good ones and the less-than-great. (You can read through our faves, here.) But one brand really stands out when it comes to haircare and it’s possible you’ve never even heard of it. Jennifer Aniston launched LolaVie back in September 2021 and it’s been an under-the-radar hit since. Even Hailey Bieber posted about her love for the brand’s leave-in conditioner. And now, it’s officially available at Ulta Beauty.

Aniston is known for her silky, shiny hair. It’s not trendy but it is healthy. That’s exactly what LolaVie is. It’s a collection of non-fussy products that will just make your hair look and feel softer, smoother and overall easier to manage. All formulas are made without silicones, parabens, sulfates (SLS/SLES), phthalates, gluten and preservatives, and are vegan and cruelty-free. Many ingredients are naturally derived, along with the brand’s proprietary LolaVie Bond Technology derived from chia seeds.

It’s easier than ever to get your hands on LolaVie products now that they’re at Ulta Beauty. Shop some of our faves, below.

LolaVie Glossing Detangler

This lightweight spray detangles, primes, enhances shine and smoothes with a superfruit complex and vegetable ceramides.

LolaVie Perfecting Leave-In

Hailey Bieber loves this leave-in conditioner that hydrate and smoothes with the Rose of Jericho. It even extends the life of your blowout or style with bamboo extract.

LolaVie Lightweight Hair Oil

This one lightweight oil works to hydrate, fight frizz, smooth split ends, boost shine and repair the look of damage.

LolaVie Restorative Shampoo

Gently cleanse and nourish your hair and scalp with vegetable ceramides, botanical extracts and B vitamins.

LolaVie Restorative Conditioner

After cleansing, apply this vegan keratin-infused conditioner that repairs the look of existing damage while protecting from future damage.

LolaVie Restore & Protect Travel Kit

Grab this 4-piece travel kit to give the shampoo, conditioner, detangler and leave-in a try.