OMG: Jennifer Aniston Is Launching a Beauty Brand & Fans Are Losing It

What do Selena Gomez, Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez and Becky G all have in common? They all launched makeup and/or skincare companies! Jennifer Aniston is next with her LolaVie beauty brand. The Morning Show actor is already the chief creative officer at Vital Proteins and has long been the face of Aveeno. So, this isn’t her first time getting into the beauty and/or wellness industry.

Back in 2010, Aniston actually released a perfume called LolaVie, but changed it to Jennifer Aniston “It turned out as we were getting close to the launch, there was something out there that was very similar and it was just going to get very confusing in the marketplace,” she told Reuters Television back in 2010. When speaking to WWD at the same event, she declined to explain what the name means to her, saying, “It’s a long story and honestly it’s too personal to tell, but it has a special significance.”

This new brand will seemingly have a little bit of everything. She filed a trademark for body care, deodorant, skincare, haircare, soaps, nail care and candles. And it looks like she’s already teasing the first product! When LolaVie first launched its Instagram account, I thought for sure skincare was going to be the first to launch. But this recent picture is of Aniston’s wavy blonde hair, which makes me think maybe it’s actually haircare we’re getting right off the bat. Although it could just be a photo of her in a LolaVie meeting.

Fans seem very excited about this launch, which is already coming on September 8. “I don’t know exactly what this is, but I’m sure it’s going to be awesome! I am excited,” wrote one fan on Instagram. “I’m so in love with this aesthetic,” wrote another.

We’ve reached out to LolaVie for more information and will update you as soon as we know more.