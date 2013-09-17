Jennifer Aniston Shows Her Silly Side in New Living Proof Video

Our love for Jennifer Aniston borders on obsession. Her hair is perfection, her makeup is flawless and, best of all, she never takes herself too seriously. To celebrate their newest hairspray, Flex ($14, livingproof.com), Living Proof filmed an educational video on the product with Jen and celebrity stylist Chris McMillan. What they got, instead, was a fun blooper reel.

Jokes aside, the hairspray seems pretty amazing. It uses Flex Web Technology—a combination of holding polymers and pliable shapers—to hold hair in place but also keep it flexible, so it can be used on wet or dry hair to make styling more manageable.

