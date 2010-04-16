Jennifer Aniston Hops on the Celebrity Fragrance Bandwagon with Lolavie

Image from WWD

Malibu-by-way-of-NYC girl Jennifer Aniston is dipping her toe into the celebrity fragrance pool currently inhabited by the likes of Beyonce, SJP, and Britney Spears. The laid-back lady kept her approach to her new scent, Lolavie, quite personal, creating what she calls a “nonperfume perfume,” according to WWD.

Aniston continued by explaining to the site what made this particular opportunity appealing, Id been asked to do things before, and it never felt organic. But when Leon [Falic, president of the Falic Fashion Group] approached me to be involved with the process from inception to fruition, I thought, This could be a creative expression. And its turned out to be an extension of myself as opposed to slapping my name on something.

The clean scent, which is meant to call to mind a refreshing mixture of the beach and spring flowers, is reminiscent of Aniston’s natural persona, epitomized in the Mario Sorrenti ads shot in Mexico.

Produced by L.A.-based Falic Fashion Group, the perfume will launch exclusively at Harrods in June and roll out to select UK locations in July. No worries U.S. beauty fiends, stateside shoppers will be able to get their hands on the fragrance, which will cost $46.50 (at current exchange) for a 50-ml. bottle, and $61.95 for 85-ml., at a yet-to-be-determined date.