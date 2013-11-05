Jennifer Aniston Chops Off Her Hair after Brazilian Blowout Disaster

Celebrities have bad days at the salon just like the rest of us — even ones with hair contracts, like Jennifer Aniston (she’s been the face and co-owner of Living Proof since last year). The actress revealed to Elle UK that she had been forced to chop off her hair last week after a straightening treatment gone wrong.

“I actually just cut all my hair off two days ago,” Aniston told ElleUK.com.

“It wasn’t for a role. My hair went through a phase — I did this thing called a Brazilian and my hair did not react really well to it.”

New photos show Jen with a chin-length bob, similar to a style she sported back in 2011. She confirmed to PopSugar that her longtime hair stylist Chris McMillan (the man behind her ’90s “Rachel” cut) made the chop. “Chris just chopped it all off, so now it’s just sort of there. It’s short! It’s at my jawline and a little shorter in the back. It’s just choppy, like a choppy bob, I guess you could say.”

Lucky for her, the collarbone-skimming cut is totally on-trend this season. That treatment gone awry may have been a blessing in disguise.

