A Definitive Guide to Every Hair Product Jennifer Aniston Uses—Including Her Fave $12 Volume-Building Brush

If there’s one celeb who’s known for their hair, it’s Jennifer Aniston. She set off a whole “The Rachel” haircut movement on Friends, and this obsession with her locks doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon. On top of loving her own LolaVie offerings, she uses a slew of other products that are available to shop now.

Vogue tapped on the actress’ hair pros, which makes total sense since they’re the ones who know her hair the best. According to her hairstylist, Chris McMillan, and her colorist, Michael Canalé, these are the 10 products Jennifer swears by.

Her top picks range from Drunk Elephant and Living Proof to Wet Brush, and of course, LolaVie. These hair products might not give you the exact Rachel Green cut the actress is known for, but they’ll get you pretty dang close to Jen’s coveted hair texture, shininess and volume. So, keep reading and add all of these Jennifer Aniston-approved hair products to your cart ASAP.

Wet Brush Brush Pro Flex Dry

In one of her Instagram videos, she runs through her hair routine, which includes this super affordable hair brush. Its unique bristles detangle hair so that you’re not pulling and yanking. Grab it for under $12 at Amazon.

Living Proof No Frizz Shampoo

This shampoo does just what its name suggests. Lather your hair in it if you’re dealing with dryness and frizziness.

Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Happi Scalp Scrub

ICYMI, your face and body aren’t the only things that could benefit from a quality scrub. This AHA and BHA-packed formula removes dead skin cells and product buildup so that your scalp is left squeaky clean.

Oribe Superfine Hair Spray

Because Jen is not a big fan of hair spray, McMillan told Vogue that he’ll opt for a lightweight one like Oribe’s Superfine Hair Spray. This one provides light to medium hold and has a brushable, touchable finish.

Kérastase Oléo-Relax Advanced Hair Oil

Protect, smooth and moisturize your strands with this hair oil from Kérastase. Shorea butter, coconut oil and rosa canina fruit oil help to get the job done.

Living Proof Restore Repair Hair Mask

Hair masks can help give your strands that extra oomph it needs to go from dull and dry to soft and hydrated. McMillan shared with Vogue that Jennifer usually applies Living Proof’s Restore Repair Hair Mask on a weekly basis.

Drunk Elephant Cocomino Glossing Shampoo

When Jen isn’t using Living Proof’s shampoo, she’s going for this Drunk Elephant formula. Sometimes, she even double-shampoos to really get all the gunk out.

Drunk Elephant Cocomino Marula Cream Conditioner

Pair the Drunk Elephant shampoo with the brand’s Cocomino Marula Cream Conditioner. It smooths, detangles and softens strands like no other.

LolaVie Glossing Detangler

Even Jen An gets knots and needs a helping hand to untangle them. LolaVie’s Glossing Detangler contains a blend of natural, plant-based ingredients, including chia seeds and bamboo essence, to boost shine, smooth strands and protect against damage.

LolaVie Perfecting Leave-In

Hydrate and smooth your locks with LolaVie’s Perfecting Leave-In. This multitasking cream additionally repairs existing damage and simultaneously protects your hair against future damage.