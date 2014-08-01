Jennifer Aniston Shows Off the Hairstyle of the Summer

Jennifer Aniston is famous for her signature sandy blonde layered hairstyles, so it’s no surprise that she often chooses to wear her hair down. Whether she’s hitting a big premiere or just on casual duty, Jen’s go-to look is shiny, slightly tousled “California girl” chic.

That said, it seems not even Jennifer Aniston is averse to rocking a good braid trend once in a while. Fishtail and herringbone braids are one of the coolest looks around, and we’ve spotted them on everyone from to.

We couldn’t have predicted that Jen would get on board with the braid, but it’s possible that her beloved hairstylist talked her into it: Chris McMillan posted a photo of his client and close friend’s loose, messy braid to his Instagram, and we’re so glad he did. We love seeing the former “Friends” star looking so cute and carefree… and we certainly wouldn’t be mad if she decided to switch things up with a fresh-looking braid on the red carpet once in a while, too. (In fact, we wonder why she hasn’t already.)

Want to make like Jen and get in on the fishtail braid trend? Look no further than our quick, easy four-step tutorial. Trust us, you don’t need a Hollywood hairstylist to do it.

