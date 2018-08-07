Jennifer Aniston’s Hairstylist Reveals the $2 Secret Behind Her Beachy Waves

Despite the public’s insatiable interest in her personal life, Jennifer Aniston remains the poster child for all things chill. In a recent cover story for InStyle, the recently divorced actress debunked assumptions that she’s “heartbroken” and instead, delivered a lesson in how to keep your cool when the world thinks you’re doing anything but.

And as expected, the accompanying photo shoot is just as swoon-worthy, with the 49-year-old looking positively radiant in high fashion threads and her signature beach waves, the latter of which doesn’t require much product to achieve. In a recent Instagram post, Aniston’s hairstylist Chris McMillan revealed the secret weapon to her ‘do is a combo of three products: Sebastian’s Whipped Creme styler and a dab of Murray’s Pomade, followed by some diffuser action (courtesy of Dyson).

While the former will run you $20–which isn’t a lot to begin with–the pomade is just $2, making it a must-try if you’ve got a texture similar to Aniston’s. The old school formula, which you can pick up at Target or your local drugstore, is on the creamier side, so you can manipulate your hair’s texture without creating sticky buildup. To be honest, we’re not surprised she has such a fuss-free routine.

If you prefer something on the lighter side, here are more pro tips for manipulating your strands into a beachy style.