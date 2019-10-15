Thanks to Jennifer Aniston, I Know What “Faceframe” Highlights Look Like

Jennifer Aniston made the news first thing this morning by joining Instagram and posting her first photo with some former Friends cast members. But for me, I’m more focused on Aniston’s new blonde highlights she debuted at Variety‘s Power of Women event in Los Angeles last Friday. She hit the red carpet with her classic dirty blonde hue but with brighter blonde highlights focused around her face. The gorgeous shade proves you just need a subtle refresh to make a big difference.

The touch-up is courtesy of colorist Aleksey Bishop who posted Aniston’s ‘do on Instagram with the caption: “Faceframe highlights by me 🤗 when your boss @justinandersoncolor is out of town you get sent to color Jen’s hair.” Bishop works with Justin Anderson, co-founder of dpHUE. He used Olaplex bond builder to keep Aniston’s hair strong and shiny, as you can see by her healthy-looking strands.

The actress’s longtime hairstylist and close friend Chris McMillan Is responsible for the sleek style.

Aniston has been laying low the past year or so, but luckily, we’re about to see a lot more of her. She stars alongside Reese Witherspoon in the upcoming Apple TV+ series, The Morning Show. Witherspoon plays an aspiring journalist who has some friendly (at least it seems) rivalry with a longtime morning show host, Aniston’s character. It’s full of girl power moments, campy drama, a tough Me Too situation with a co-host played by Steve Carell, as well as some great power suits. The show debuts November 1 and it’s sure to be a big hit.