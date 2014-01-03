StyleCaster
Wait, What?! Jennifer Aniston’s Secret Beauty Weapon Is from Mars

Her skin is out of this world.

We’ve heard before that Jennifer Aniston spends over $100,000 a year on her beauty routine, but this latest rumor about the star is quite surprising. According to the Daily Mail, the actress uses $450 neck cream made from crystals from Mars.

Wait, what?

Euoko Y-42 Fractional Neck Lift Concentrate lists “Discovered-on-Mars Iron Rose Crystal from Effusive Magma Rock in Hydrothermal Seams” as one of its ingredients. While we’re a bit skeptical of such a ridiculous sounding ingredient, we do have to admit that Jennifer’s neck looks pretty good, even at age 44.

Is a wrinkle-free neck worth $450 a month to you? 

