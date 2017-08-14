Jennifer Aniston Has Used This $3 Beauty Product Since High School

Whatever Jennifer Aniston is preaching, we’re listening. As someone who ruled the hair game for an entire decade in the ’90s, the 48-year-old actress is a certified beauty expert in our eyes. So, when we heard that the “Friends” star has been using the same $3 face wash for the past 30-something years, our ears perked up.

In a recent interview with Refinery29, the Emmy winner dished on the beauty products she buys in bulk. In addition to her love for L’Oreal’s Lash Out Mascara, the rom-com veteran fawned over a particular Neutrogena face soap. “I love the L’Oréal Lash Out Mascara. And Neutrogena soap. I switch up my hair products a little bit, though,” Aniston told the mag.

This isn’t the first time the star has gushed over Neutrogena’s face soap. In a 2010 interview with the Daily Mail, the actress revealed that she has been using the product as her go-to morning face wash since high school. (If you calculate it, that’s 30-plus years of Neutrogena love.)

“I’ve been using it since high school. I wake up and wash my face with Neutrogena face soap. I use a serum and then a Dr. Hauschka day cream—that’s it!” she said.

Though the soap comes in both liquid and bar form, the Daily Mail confirmed that Aniston’s favorite is the transparent facial bar. As far as specifics, the product is fairly basic. It’s fragrance-free and its main component is glycerin, a common product in soap that comes with anti-aging and hydrating qualities.

Clearly, less is more for Aniston—in both price and ingredients. BRB as we head to the drugstore immediately.