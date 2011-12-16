Jennifer Aniston Basically Admits to Injectables

We aren’t denying that Jennifer Aniston has a look that everyone who breathes covets, but there came a point in time that we started to get a bit suspicious of the “au natural” claim. Well now it appears she’s throwing us a bit of a bone, admitting that it may take just a bit of work to keep her ravishing looks.

In the latest issue if In Style, the actress admits to finally seeing some bad side effects of her sun-worshipping days. “I’ve started getting those little sun spots. Things are beginning to pop out. Even the texture [of my skin] is changing. So I’ve recently started zapping the spots and getting spray tans whenever I can. And I’ve graduated to using SPF 60 sunblock when I’m on the beach.”

She then quickly denied any rumors of cosmetic surgery, but added, “People think that I do a lot of injections, but I don’t. I’m not saying that I haven’t tried it…but I see how it’s a slippery slope.” She closed the conversation by saying that she planned on steering clear of the stuff for now, saying that “All that cosmetic stuff looks ridiculous on me.”

Although it wasn’t as juicy of an admission as we’d all love to hear, at least it’s nice to know there is some work going into that face!