Jennifer Aniston to Be Living Proof’s New “Product Creator” and Spokesperson

WWD has just announced that Jennifer Aniston has signed a deal to be the new spokesperson and “product creator” for Living Proof, the hair care brand. Both Jennifer and Living Proof have been all over the news lately between Jen’s larger than life engagement ring and Living Proof’s new Style Extender Product (which is beyond incredible), so the duo is bound to be amazing.

Ms. Aniston’s legendary locks have been making headlines for over a decade, considering the “Rachel” is one of the most requested hairstyles of all time, and we’re waiting with bated breath to see what kind of products she will be creating for Living Proof, a hair brand we’ve come to rely on.

What kind of products would you want to see Jennifer Aniston create? Let us know in the comment section below!

[WWD]

Image via Getty