News: Jennifer Aniston Doesn’t Want to Look Good ‘for Her Age’; GOOP Talks Oil Pulling

Jennifer Aniston wants us to know that she doesn’t mind being associated with her age, and she doesn’t want to be told that she “looks good” for 45. We’ll keep that one in mind next time we run into her. [Just Jared]

Behold, a comprehensive list of the 25 most iconic movie red lips. Faye Dunaway in “Chinatown” is our personal favorite, but we won’t spoil you on the rest. [Elle]

Wearing lipstick every day is a full-time job: Here are 15 things about your life that will suddenly change once you start rocking lip color on the daily. [Beauty High]

We wonder if Gwyneth Paltrow learned about oil pulling from Shailene Woodley… or vice versa. Could Shailene be a GOOP reader? We wouldn’t be surprised. [E! Online]

Read more: Shailene Woodley’s All-Natural Beauty Routine