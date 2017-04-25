Jenna Dewan Tatum Just Got Wavy Extensions and We’re in Love

Alright, alright—Jenna Dewan Tatum gets her hair cut and colored pretty much every day, but we can’t help that she seriously looks awesome in 100 percent of hairstyles. And we’re not just saying that; we’re still trying to get over those micro bangs our mom cut for us in 3rd grade, yet Dewan Tatum dives in and out of trends weekly, and has yet to have any major issues.

And her most-recent hair change is no different. Yesterday, hairstylist and hair wizard Kristin Ess posted a photo of Dewan Tatum with thick, chest-length waves, with the caption “Longer locks for The JDT on @theellenshow today!” In the photo, which is a classic Dewan Tatum selfie, shows the actress with thick, chocolate-brown waves a few inches longer than her previous cut. No, nothing too insane, but we’re still impressed by how realistic they look. Kristin, TELL US YOUR SECRETS.

Dewan Tatum then took her new hair and hung out with Vin Diesel on the set of “The Ellen Show,” dancing around and looking way more chill and put together than we’ve possibly ever looked. We’d like to think that it’s all in the hair. We mean, right?