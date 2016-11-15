Jenna Dewan-Tatum Got a Sleek Lob Haircut to Cap Off 2016

Jenna Dewan-Tatum is pretty much our ultimate hair muse. We’ve never actually asked her, but we’re pretty positive she has zero fear of change, seeing as she’s cut her hair approximately a billion times this year. First with a choppy lob, and then with messy bangs, and now, with a blunt, retro-inspired bob, as we first saw last night at the Glamour Woman of the Year Gala.

Last night, celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin Instagrammed a picture of the actress looking insanely hot, with rimmed, smoky eyes, nude lips, dewy skin, and the shiniest, sleekest blunt bob that we genuinely can’t stop staring at. It may or may not be the hair of our dreams, especially since it reminds us of a modernized Cleopatra, mixed with a retro ‘60s girl, mixed with, uh, everything else good in this world.

We can’t definitively say whether or not this is Dewan-Tatum’s actual hair or just a set of shiny-as-hell extensions (we’re kinda thinking it’s the latter), but regardless, we’re in love with the whole look, and we don’t even care if it sounds fan-girly. If you don’t want to go under the chop, though, you can still get a similar look at home by smoothing a drop of shine serum, like Garnier Sleek and Shine Anti-Frizz Serum, over damp ends before blow-drying them straight.