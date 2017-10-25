Jenna Dewan Tatum Reveals How She Got Rid of Melasma

There are a host of skin disorders that repeatedly make headlines, but melasma is one that rarely gets the spotlight. Also known as “chloasma” or “pregnancy mask,” the common skin problem causes brownish-gray patches to form all over the body, but mostly on the face. It’s especially prevalent in expectant mothers, who sometimes struggle to get rid of it post-birth.

Although it doesn’t cost physical discomfort, those who experience it–90% of them being women–have shared the psychological side effects it can have during and after pregnancy. That group includes actress and dancer Jenna Dewan Tatum, who recently shared how she got over the melasma hump with an impossibly gorgeous, makeup-free selfie.

“Sooo no reason selfie. But I do want to say I am shocked that I am able to go mostly makeup free now with no filters or retouching etc,” wrote Dewan, who shares a three-year-old daughter, Everly, with Channing Tatum. “Those who have had melasma know it’s hard to manage and big thanks to @simonourianmd1 and his magical coolaser!!”

Simon Ourian, MD. actually developed Coolaser, a skin procedure that reduces the appearance of wrinkles and evens out skin tone. And although the down time is a mere 30 minutes, the price tag is nothing to laugh at, with treatments ranging from $4,900 to $7,900.

If you can’t afford a fancy skin care treatment, there are a slew of products that target discolored skin specifically, including these Vitamin C-infused options.

Kudos to Dewan Tatum for sharing her post-pregnancy skin struggles on such a large platform.