Jenna Dewan Tatum Got ‘90s Hair Extensions and Barely Looks Like Herself

We kind of wonder if we have what it takes to be a celebrity sometimes. Like, aside from needing excellent singing, dancing, and acting chops, you also need to be open to changing your hair and makeup literally any time the situation calls for it. And if you’re Jenna Dewan Tatum, the situation apparently calls for it every other day, including last night, when she got the most ‘90s-slash-early-aughts hair extensions in the history of ever. Maybe.



In an Instagram photo posted by hairstylist Kristin Ess, BFF to celebs like Dewan Tatum, Lucy Hale, Lauren Conrad, and literally everyone else you love, Dewan Tatum stands against a black wall, looking hella cool and come-hithery, wearing a white turtleneck with insanely long and straight hair extensions down to her waist. The caption on the photo: “When you know you’re gonna be late to set but you find a black wall and just can [sic] HELP YA SELF because your hair grew SO MUCH overnight.”

Don’t get us wrong—Dewan Tatum looks objectively hot. We just mean that her sleek, stick-straight feels incredibly early-aughts, like the time we all discovered our first hair straighteners. And maybe we’re a little nostalgic, OK? Maybe we’re a little envious that we don’t have hairstylist BFFs on call or all of our makeover needs. But, alas, we do not. So instead, we’ll keep staring at our favorite celeb photos, getting inspired (and a tad bit jealous).