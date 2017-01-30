Jenna Dewan-Tatum Shows off Extensions, Looks Like a Mermaid

Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.

Jenna Dewan-Tatum got extensions courtesy of hair wizard Kristin Ess and now she basically looks like a goddamn mermaid. It’s not even fair. [@Kristin_Ess]

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd made it Instagram official in the most twee way ever. [People]

Bella and Gigi Hadid are still v into flare jeans, btw. [WhoWhatWear]

If you missed last night’s SAG Awards, you also missed some amazingly inspirational speeches. Here’s your cheat-sheet so you don’t have to tell anyone you passed out before 9 p.m.. [Refinery29]

Here’s how all the contestants on The Bachelor can afford their rose ceremony gowns. [Fashionista]

Victoria and David Beckham secretly renewed their vows. [Elle]

Zendaya proves she’s basically a god among mere mortals yet again. [Teen Vogue]

These are the Sephora products that always, always sell out. [Byrdie]

In the ongoing battle between Rihanna and Azealia Banks, RiRi just released Banks’s number. Ah, celeb feuds. [Marie Claire]

Why “dressing your age” is so passe. [The Cut]

More “Making a Murderer” is coming your way, which is terrifying to me but that’s neither here nor there. [Bustle]