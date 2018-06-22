Jenna Dewan Uses This Drugstore Clear Mascara as Brow Gel for Fuller Eyebrows

Jenna Dewan is full of drugstore finds. Though her skin-care routine totals to more than $1,900 (if you’re going to invest in something, it might as well be the skin you wear for your entire life), the 37-year-old keeps it relatively affordable for the rest of her beauty collection, such her affinity for Bastiste’s dry shampoo for her signature beachy waves. Now, Dewan is sharing another drugstore find with us, but the way she uses it might not be how you think.

In a tutorial on her YouTube channel for her “easy, natural eyebrows,” the “World of Dance” host revealed that she uses Maybelline’s Great Lash Clear Mascara, which retails for a cool $7, in her everyday makeup routine. But instead of using the mascara for fun and flirty lashes, Dewan uses it to brush her brows up and make them look fuller, thicker, and on point.

Dewan demonstrated her beauty hack, which she does after filling in her brows, by using the mascara’s spoolie to brush her brows up and out. “I love this stuff. It’s not necessarily a brow gel, but it’s clear mascara and it works just as good,” Dewan said. “Let me tell you. This stuff stays all day.”

If you’re not up for putting mascara on your eyebrows, Dewan revealed that she uses Glossier’s customer-favorite Boy Brow in brown ($16), which she uses as an all-purpose product that both colors in her brows and keeps them in place. “It adds a color, but it also adds a texture, so you get a little bushier, a little more spiky natural brow,” Dewan said before finishing her brows by using her fingers to brush the middle hairs up and the end hairs down.

There you have it, folks. The secret to Dewan’s brows is less than $10 and lies in your local drugstore’s mascara section.