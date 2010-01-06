Jenn Falik, Beauty Expert, Shares Her Top 10 Beauty Products to Buy Right Now

Style and beauty expert, Jenn Falik, has shared her beauty and fashion tips through television appearances on The View, The Today Show, The Rachael Ray Show, E! News, and The Tyra Show. From uncovering beauty bargains, to helping women get celebrity looks for less, to decoding the latest wacky skincare ingredients and sharing tips on making even the most daunting trends wearable, Falik loves the challenge of making something seemingly nonsensical incredibly practical. Here, she breaks down her latest beauty must-haves:

1. “The best self-tanner for the face. Since it is formulated for men, it is completely foolproof (what do most men know about the art of self tanning?) and the scent is light and fresh. I have gotten many of my girlfriends hooked.” Anthony Logistics for Men Self Tanner, $30, at Anthony.com.

2. “Traveling several times a month has taught me to pack like a pro. I keep my suitcase stocked with cleansing towelettes — best for deep cleaning without drying skin and removing eye makeup.” Pond’s Wet Cleansing Towelettes, $4, at Drugstore.com.

3. “This skincare was sent to me a while back, and I finally gave it a shot a couple of weeks ago and can’t get over the difference in my skin. Very impressed.” Somme Institute Skincare, starting at $40, at Nordstrom.com.

4. “On long flights, this renewing balm is a life saver. Applying a thin layer to the face ensures that I arrive at my destination with hydrated, glowing skin, and inhaling the amazing scent relaxes me before take-off.” Darphin Aromatic Renewing Balm, $80, at Darphin.com.

5. “A friend wore this in college and I loved it, but since it was her signature scent, I had to wait for her to move across the country to copy her and claim it as my own. I do miss having her in NYC, but I’ve got to admit, I really love this fragrance.” Dior Hypnotic Poison, $66, at Sephora.com.

6. “I have worn this eyeshadow pretty much every single day for the last ten years. Universally flattering and super long lasting. Perfect.” Stila Eyeshadow in Kitten, $18, at Stilacosmetics.com.

7.”If it were up to me, I would wash my hair once a week. This dry shampoo almost makes that possible — I swear by it.” Blow Faux Dry, $20, at Blowny.com.

8. “Dry oil sprays are the best kept secret for moisturizing from head to toe in seconds. This absorbs instantly and leaves skin soft and smooth with a non-greasy glow.” June Jacobs Vanda Orchids Dry Oil Spray, $45, at Junejacobs.com.

9. “I love how a scent can change the way a room feels. These are my favorite to purchase for at home use or to give as thoughtful gifts.” Burn Voyage Candles, $25, at Studiobeautymix.com.

10. “I am perennially pale and love how this fast-drying tropical bronzer gives my arms and legs the perfect hint of tint.” MAC Skinsheen Leg Spray, $22.50 at Maccosmetics.com.

