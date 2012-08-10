Jemma Kidd Share Her Expertise; Nail Polish Sales Are At All-Time High

Check out these links to beauty articles from around the web to take you into the weekend:

Former model, now makeup artist, Jemma Kidd shares her beauty tips. [Refinery 29]

The Cut shows you how to get perfect volume at the crown of your head. [The Cut]

In times of economic hardship, it is known that beauty product sales go up called the “Lipstick Effect”. Now, it seems that nail polish is the new lipstick with sales up 70% [Fashionista]

Don’t have much time to get ready for a night out? BellaSugar give tips on how to take your day makeup into the night. [BellaSugar]

Need to get moisture to your locks in a hurry? There is now a dry conditioner that is available to help repair dry, damaged hair without getting your hair wet or messing up your style. [Refinery 29]