Jemma Kidd: Model Turned Beauty Genius

Former model Jemma Kidd knows her beauty. She wants to provide the everyday woman with wearable and subtle makeup, with the occasional “pop of color” or “sheen of glitter,” of course.

In 2002, Kidd started her Makeup School, telling me, “[I] became inundated with women who asked me to teach them new things, because they were wearing the same look as their mother,” a very scary thought.

Thanks to her two amazing lines, Jemma Kidd Make Up School and JK Jemma Kidd, she has become a beauty superstar. Although JK is the inexpensive and lower end line, it definitely has both the high-end and professional qualities that her Make Up School line has. She calls the higher-end line “safer” whereas her JK line is “more fun.” Personally, I love them both!

She shared her three spring essentials with me: JK Peach Blush (which is multiple shades of pink in one square that you “swirl” around with your brush to get that perfect overall pink hue), the Iris Enhance Eye Palette for Green Eyes from her Make Up School Line, and the City Chic I Kit (which can be worn wet or dry) from her JK line.

My favs are her two new nude shades of her Gloss Sticks the Glitterati pens which are double ended wands. On one end you have wet glitter, with a roller ball on the other… genius! The Citrus Color Corrector is unlike anything else on the market.

Some of her best products can be found at Target, such as her liquid eyeliner, which she recently made into a double ended wand (fancy) and her Show Stopper Water Resistant Bronzer.

If you are currently in England or plan on visiting, she has a class for professionals and non-professionals at her studio in Knotting Hill. For the non-experts, two of the classes are hilariously called “Fabulous at 40” ( her number one non-professional course) and “Done and Divorced.” Obviously the woman’s got a sense of humor.

For a woman who claims she originally “had no training whatsoever,” she definitely knows what she’s doing.