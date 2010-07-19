Jemma Kidd Make Up School Lasting Lash Tint

Want a natural lash look that won’t melt off or smudge away? Ditch your regular mascara and check out this fab lash tint from model-turned-makeup-artist Jemma Kidd. While it doesn’t plump or lengthen your lashes, it will add a glamorously dark tint to your fringe to help it stand out–the perfect summer eye look as far as we’re concerned. Best of all, it literally lasts for 24 hours. Great for those days when you’re going from one thing to the next, with no time in between to touch up your look. It’s completely waterproof, but can be easily removed with an oil-based makeup remover. Use it as a natural way to accent your eyes at the pool or beach or to give your gaze a little touch of glam without looking like you piled on too much makeup.

Price: $22

Where To Buy: spacenk.com