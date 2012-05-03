A Jelly Trend? We Explore A New Texture In Makeup And Skin Care

It is no secret that Asian cosmetic companies are leading the way in product development. We feel as if we are seeing a steady stream of innovative new products that in some cases have changed the way we wear make up and look after our skin (BB creams, anyone?) The latest sensation has been makeup and skin care items with a jelly-like texture that claim to offer sheer coverage, firming action and incredible moisture. While it has taken US brands a few years to catch on, we are now starting to see jelly textured products available at cosmetic counters and on the shelves of our local drugstores.

While we’re yet to determine if jelly products are really better or whether they are just the product of hype, as complete and utter beauty junkies we couldn’t be more excited to try as many as we can get our little hands on. We’re particularly loving jelly blushes as an alternative to our spring cream blushes, especially for a sheer, natural look that mimics our natural flush. Jelly lipsticks and lip balms are also favorites as they tend to blend a moisturizing formula with bright, vibrant color.

So, in order to let you make up your own minds as to whether jelly products are the way of the future, we have rounded up 10 of the most interesting new formulas and products for you to try!