A Jelly Trend? We Explore A New Texture In Makeup And Skin Care

It is no secret that Asian cosmetic companies are leading the way in product development. We feel as if we are seeing a steady stream of innovative new products that in some cases have changed the way we wear make up and look after our skin (BB creams, anyone?) The latest sensation has been makeup and skin care items with a jelly-like texture that claim to offer sheer coverage, firming action and incredible moisture. While it has taken US brands a few years to catch on, we are now starting to see jelly textured products available at cosmetic counters and on the shelves of our local drugstores.
While we’re yet to determine if jelly products are really better or whether they are just the product of hype, as complete and utter beauty junkies we couldn’t be more excited to try as many as we can get our little hands on. We’re particularly loving jelly blushes as an alternative to our spring cream blushes, especially for a sheer, natural look that mimics our natural flush. Jelly lipsticks and lip balms are also favorites as they tend to blend a moisturizing formula with bright, vibrant color.
So, in order to let you make up your own minds as to whether jelly products are the way of the future, we have rounded up 10 of the most interesting new formulas and products for you to try!
Estee Lauder has one of the strongest ranges of jelly-textured eyeshadows out there. Incredibly smooth and easy to blend, they are the perfect way to get into the trend.
(Estee Lauder Pure Color Gelee EyeShadow, $24, esteelauder.com)
Givenchy's jelly blush melts into the skin to create a natural blush effect that is lightweight enough for summertime wear.
(Givenchy Blush Gelee Jelly Blush in 'Candide Pink', $33, sephora.com)
Maybelline has jumped on the jelly trend and released a range of affordable blushes with a bouncy, jelly-like texture in a range of gorgeous shades.
(Maybelline Dream Bouncy Blush in 'Rose Petal', $7.99, ulta.com)
This Clarins lip balm offers clear, crystal color with a soothing texture that simply glides on.
(Clarins Instant Smooth Crystal Lip Balm in 'Crystal Coral', $24.50, nordstrom.com)
Asian women have fallen for jelly-textured skincare products such as this eye cream from Etude House which firms and moisturizes the under eye area.
(Etude House Moistfull Collagen Firming Eye Cream, $21.99, choimarket.com)
Jill Stuart's jelly eye shadows are infused with shimmer to create an ice-like effect on the eye.
(Jill Stuart Jelly Eye Color in 'Diamond Snow', $38, imomoko.com)
Estée Lauder is paving the way for bronzers that offer moisture through their jelly texture. Not to mention that this is quite possibly the most beautiful makeup item on the planet!
(Estée Lauder Pure Color Illuminating Powder Gelee, $40, nordstrom.com)
By Terry's gorgeous jelly lip glosses provide pure color and shine in the brightest shades for summer.
(By Terry Aqualip Tint in 'Dancefloor Flirt', $35, spacenk.com)
Jelly textures have also infiltrated the world of body care. Lush's range of shower jellies are light and fresh - perfect for summer!
(Lush Shower Jelly in 'Sweetie Pie', $5.95, lushusa.com)
Cult South Korean brand Skinfood has created a moisturizing lip balm with a jelly texture and sweet honey formula.
(Skinfood Honeypot Lip Balm in 'Peach', $18, yesstyle.com)